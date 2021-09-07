-$0.18 EPS Expected for Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) to report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.19). Allena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALNA. B. Riley reduced their target price on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNA opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $84.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 809,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 407,599 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 980,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 214,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 29,323 shares in the last quarter. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

