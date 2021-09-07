$0.22 EPS Expected for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. Retail Properties of America posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 4.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RPAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 10.7% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 11.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6.4% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 23,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

RPAI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,283,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 149.11 and a beta of 1.77. Retail Properties of America has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

