$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will report $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.38. Digital Turbine reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.83. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on APPS. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.52. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.37.

Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

