$0.41 EPS Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.46. Sprouts Farmers Market posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 214,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,086,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,525. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.54.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

