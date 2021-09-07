$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.70. Abercrombie & Fitch posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Abercrombie & Fitch.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NYSE ANF traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.43. 1,468,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,779. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.12.

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.