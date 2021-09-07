$0.85 EPS Expected for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $0.63. Dycom Industries reported earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $4.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DY has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $70.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.60. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $50.53 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.17.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

