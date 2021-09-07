$0.85 EPS Expected for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will report earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.79. LKQ posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LKQ.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LKQ. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.98. 25,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.52. LKQ has a twelve month low of $26.73 and a twelve month high of $53.17.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in LKQ by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LKQ (LKQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.