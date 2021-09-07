$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will post $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $991.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza reported sales of $967.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year sales of $4.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $493.50.

Shares of DPZ opened at $514.50 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $548.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $506.32 and its 200-day moving average is $438.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

In related news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total transaction of $163,560.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,581.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,799 shares of company stock worth $37,321,239. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 11.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

