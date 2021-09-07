$1.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will announce $1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the highest is $1.54. Consolidated Edison posted earnings per share of $1.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Consolidated Edison.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%.

A number of research firms have commented on ED. KeyCorp lowered Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Shares of ED opened at $76.30 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $83.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3,172.3% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,272,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,330 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after buying an additional 2,946,774 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 253.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,284,000 after buying an additional 1,489,003 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at $68,762,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at $67,198,000. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Edison (ED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.