$1.90 EPS Expected for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.31. EOG Resources reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 341.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year earnings of $7.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $8.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $10.72. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $67.99 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

