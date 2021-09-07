$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will report sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year sales of $7.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $7.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.27 billion to $8.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total transaction of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 937,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,815,000 after acquiring an additional 25,561 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 18.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 27.3% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 142,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 129.9% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 251.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $158.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 54.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.90. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

