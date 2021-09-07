$10.03 Million in Sales Expected for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) This Quarter

Analysts expect PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to report sales of $10.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.90 million. PHX Minerals posted sales of $4.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full-year sales of $34.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.88 million to $35.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $38.33 million, with estimates ranging from $35.66 million to $41.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PHX Minerals.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.93.

PHX Minerals stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. PHX Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.70 million, a PE ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 77,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $231,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 346,156 shares of company stock valued at $944,599. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Robotti Robert increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 629,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

