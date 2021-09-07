102,000 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 102,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth about $6,596,000. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 91,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 143,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,408,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,858,000 after acquiring an additional 39,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 153,710 shares during the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

NYSE:ET opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,150,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,860,670 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.