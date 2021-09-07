11,268 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 9.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 14.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $125.47 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $126.12. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.41.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $236,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.