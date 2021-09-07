11,610 Shares in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Laredo Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $1,145,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $20,653,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $1,058,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $264,000. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

LPI opened at $59.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $954.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 4.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.81. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

