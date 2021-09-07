$12.95 Million in Sales Expected for Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to post sales of $12.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.90 million and the highest is $13.00 million. Sequans Communications posted sales of $14.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year sales of $52.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.50 million to $52.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $80.85 million, with estimates ranging from $74.60 million to $87.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SQNS shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 2,650.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at $81,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. 36.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQNS stock opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $9.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.82.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

