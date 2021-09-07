126,370 Shares in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 126,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOCO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in GoHealth in the first quarter worth about $25,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in GoHealth by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 598,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 59,548 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in GoHealth by 18.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in GoHealth by 127.7% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,158,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 649,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in GoHealth in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Shares of GoHealth stock opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. GoHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $16.37.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOCO shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on GoHealth from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist reduced their price objective on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

In other GoHealth news, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 24,210 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $113,302.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 277,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,981 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO).

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.