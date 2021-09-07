$13.89 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) will post $13.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.10 million and the lowest is $13.68 million. Gladstone Capital reported sales of $15.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year sales of $53.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $53.11 million to $53.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $59.08 million, with estimates ranging from $58.62 million to $59.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 112.35%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLAD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gladstone Capital in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 145,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 15,805 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 607,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 98,338 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 292,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital stock opened at $11.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Gladstone Capital has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The company has a market capitalization of $398.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 96.30%.

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

