$140.08 Million in Sales Expected for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will post $140.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.00 million and the highest is $140.23 million. Prothena posted sales of $160,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 87,450%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year sales of $200.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.38 million to $200.68 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $45.57 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $95.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Prothena.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRTA shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. started coverage on Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 11,108 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $616,049.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,887.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,192. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prothena by 106.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 60.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTA stock opened at $71.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.47. Prothena has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $73.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.30 and a 200 day moving average of $38.46.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prothena (PRTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.