14,047 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,047 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in EOG Resources by 72.2% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 427.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $67.99 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Johnson Rice cut EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.10.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

