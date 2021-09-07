160,000 Shares in Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) Acquired by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned about 0.25% of Largo Resources at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,571,000.

NYSE LGO traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,947. The stock has a market cap of $879.63 million and a P/E ratio of 42.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.92. Largo Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $18.71.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Largo Resources had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $54.29 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Largo Resources Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Largo Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Largo Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

