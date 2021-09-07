$168.41 Million in Sales Expected for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will announce sales of $168.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SJW Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $166.81 million to $170.00 million. SJW Group posted sales of $165.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year sales of $573.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $570.48 million to $576.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $598.34 million, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $606.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $152.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.58 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on SJW Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SJW Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in SJW Group by 29.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in SJW Group by 2,035.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in SJW Group in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in SJW Group by 31.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SJW opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. SJW Group has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

