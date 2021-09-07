$181.51 Million in Sales Expected for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) to report sales of $181.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $181.32 million and the highest is $181.70 million. Penumbra posted sales of $151.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year sales of $727.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $725.98 million to $728.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $852.49 million, with estimates ranging from $847.37 million to $857.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $184.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.86.

NYSE PEN opened at $277.50 on Tuesday. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $163.49 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.07 and a 200-day moving average of $270.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 645.35, a P/E/G ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.28.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.02, for a total value of $680,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.77, for a total value of $1,358,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,853.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,920,428. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,280,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

