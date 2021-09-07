18,570 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 51,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $78.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.43. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $79.17.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.