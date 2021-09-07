19,126 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Purchased by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.37.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $56.37. The stock had a trading volume of 147,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,606,228. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

