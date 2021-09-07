19,500 Shares in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter worth approximately $27,523,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,059,000. Finally, KPCB DGF III Associates LLC purchased a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $226,024,000. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

In other news, Director Philippe Botteri sold 163,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $9,841,777.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $747,787.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 648,716 shares in the company, valued at $45,656,632.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 340,052 shares of company stock valued at $20,960,765. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PATH opened at $63.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.26. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $186.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PATH shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on UiPath from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.