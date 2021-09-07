1Life Healthcare Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 10,554 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,292% compared to the average volume of 758 put options.

NASDAQ:ONEM traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 34,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,386. 1Life Healthcare has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average of $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $186,681.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $65,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,112 shares of company stock worth $325,276 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth $70,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth $87,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth $135,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ONEM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

