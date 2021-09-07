$2.03 EPS Expected for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to announce $2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Four analysts have issued estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.69. Dollar General reported earnings per share of $2.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $10.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $11.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dollar General.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.41.

NYSE:DG traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.77. 18,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,108,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.34. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The company has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Article: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar General (DG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.