$2.09 EPS Expected for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2021

Equities analysts expect that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will report earnings of $2.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the highest is $2.55. Masonite International posted earnings per share of $2.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year earnings of $8.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $8.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $10.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOOR. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.83.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,054. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 151,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth $876,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOR stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.00. 230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $132.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.38.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

