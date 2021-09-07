$2.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to announce $2.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.62 billion. Expedia Group reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full-year sales of $8.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.31 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Expedia Group.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.32.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $142.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.15.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $47,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,600 shares of company stock worth $8,430,167 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

