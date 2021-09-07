$20.12 Million in Sales Expected for The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) will post $20.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The ExOne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.00 million and the highest is $20.90 million. The ExOne posted sales of $17.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full year sales of $73.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $74.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $87.40 million, with estimates ranging from $81.90 million to $92.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 16.11% and a negative net margin of 28.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XONE. Zacks Investment Research lowered The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The ExOne by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,475,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,284,000 after purchasing an additional 18,861 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of The ExOne by 27.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of The ExOne in the first quarter worth $646,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The ExOne by 9.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The ExOne by 6.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XONE stock opened at $24.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $551.67 million, a P/E ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 1.29. The ExOne has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.29.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

