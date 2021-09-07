20,400 Shares in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 777.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Bumble stock opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $84.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMBL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. decreased their price objective on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

