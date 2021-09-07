20,477 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,419,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,919,000 after acquiring an additional 938,405 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,820,000 after buying an additional 502,900 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,797,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,871,000 after buying an additional 259,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,784,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,122,000 after buying an additional 1,593,547 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,951,000 after buying an additional 726,551 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.08. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $52.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.