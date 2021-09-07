$220.91 Million in Sales Expected for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will announce sales of $220.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $224.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $219.84 million. Dynatrace reported sales of $168.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year sales of $912.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $908.00 million to $918.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

Dynatrace stock opened at $70.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $71.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.69.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $3,222,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $9,555,784.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,119,486. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 99,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,577,000 after acquiring an additional 61,504 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 22.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 315,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after acquiring an additional 57,634 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 107,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 11.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

