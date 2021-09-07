$226.91 Million in Sales Expected for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will report $226.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $247.12 million and the lowest is $215.00 million. ProPetro reported sales of $133.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.
On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year sales of $831.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $802.66 million to $866.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.74 million to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ProPetro.
ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ProPetro by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ProPetro by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ProPetro by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in ProPetro by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of PUMP opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $800.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 3.31. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73.
ProPetro Company Profile
ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.
See Also: What is channel trading?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProPetro (PUMP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.