$226.91 Million in Sales Expected for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will report $226.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $247.12 million and the lowest is $215.00 million. ProPetro reported sales of $133.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 69.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year sales of $831.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $802.66 million to $866.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.74 million to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ProPetro.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 15.33%.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in ProPetro by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ProPetro by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in ProPetro by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in ProPetro by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PUMP opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $800.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 3.31. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProPetro (PUMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.