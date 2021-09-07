23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Trading Down 4.7%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)’s stock price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 8.53 and last traded at 8.56. Approximately 8,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,345,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.98.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ME shares. began coverage on shares of 23andMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of 23andMe in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 9.17.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.57 by 0.32. The business had revenue of 59.24 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ME. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,321,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,583,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in 23andMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

