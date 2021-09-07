24,879 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

CTVA opened at $44.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average of $45.30.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

