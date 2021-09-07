$259.93 Million in Sales Expected for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will post $259.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $254.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $265.15 million. National Energy Services Reunited reported sales of $218.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year sales of $980.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $968.50 million to $993.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Energy Services Reunited.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $234.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.27 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 6.01%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. National Energy Services Reunited has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day moving average of $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 149.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 123.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Energy Services Reunited (NESR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.