$314.20 Million in Sales Expected for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will post sales of $314.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $315.30 million and the lowest is $313.10 million. ICU Medical posted sales of $318.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ICU Medical.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICUI. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,765,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 158.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,253 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 98.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 135,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,823,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical stock opened at $202.78 on Tuesday. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $176.18 and a twelve month high of $227.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 0.60.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

