$326.31 Million in Sales Expected for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to post sales of $326.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $325.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $327.00 million. HubSpot reported sales of $228.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $625.91.

NYSE HUBS opened at $704.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $625.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.78. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $260.79 and a twelve month high of $715.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,980,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,619 shares of company stock worth $12,485,834. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 4.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in HubSpot by 21.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in HubSpot by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in HubSpot by 1.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

