33,118 Shares in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 189,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 67,251 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 5,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of BATS IGRO opened at $69.18 on Tuesday. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.08.

