35,800 Shares in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,924,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,942,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). Analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LFST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LifeStance Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

In related news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $19,403,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.