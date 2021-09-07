$37.80 Million in Sales Expected for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) will report $37.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.60 million. Riley Exploration Permian reported sales of $770,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,809.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full year sales of $144.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.55 million to $159.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $167.31 million, with estimates ranging from $156.62 million to $178.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Riley Exploration Permian.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.34 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist upped their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 3,376 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $58,843.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. bought 12,818 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $217,393.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 33,701 shares of company stock worth $593,164 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REPX opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.79. Riley Exploration Permian has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $79.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

