37,991 Shares in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the second quarter valued at $200,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the first quarter valued at $558,000. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BNR shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNR opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of -2.13. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.64.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 134.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

