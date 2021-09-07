3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Stock Price Down 2.4%

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY)’s share price dropped 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.29 and last traded at $9.29. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 5,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

TGOPY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays set a $8.71 price target on shares of 3i Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cheuvreux initiated coverage on shares of 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.83 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.27.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.64.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

