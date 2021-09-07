$4.12 Billion in Sales Expected for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to report $4.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.13 billion and the lowest is $4.12 billion. DXC Technology posted sales of $4.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year sales of $16.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $16.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.56 billion to $16.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on DXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 2,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,654.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 19,611 shares of company stock valued at $759,073. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXC opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.08. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $44.18.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DXC Technology (DXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.