4,818 Shares in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Bought by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.75.

GWW stock traded down $5.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $424.53. 3,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $443.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.91. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $337.25 and a one year high of $479.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

