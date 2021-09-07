4,933 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,117,595,000 after acquiring an additional 723,337 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,597,000 after buying an additional 45,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,221,000 after buying an additional 47,153 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.0% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,344,000 after buying an additional 551,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.7% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,174,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,424,000 after buying an additional 132,698 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ODFL. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $301.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.12. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $304.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.