$56.40 Million in Sales Expected for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) will post $56.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.80 million. Hanmi Financial reported sales of $52.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year sales of $226.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $228.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $224.60 million, with estimates ranging from $215.30 million to $234.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 142,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 82,414 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 124,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 244,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 16,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $570.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

