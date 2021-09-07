59,531 Shares in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,335,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Hibbett Sports as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,986,000 after acquiring an additional 136,484 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 306,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after purchasing an additional 36,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $98.96 on Tuesday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $100.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.25.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at $536,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $486,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HIBB shares. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.